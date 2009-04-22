Senior Dating

Men over 50 are great sex partners.

Great Sex

couple-arguing.jpg

Emotional Honesty Isn't Optional

The Latest in Senior Dating
Get the most out of Valentines Day
Don't dread Valentines Day because you don't have a date. Make it work for you. Be proactive.
Does Your Partner Make You Feel Special?
Partners who make each other feel special have better relationships
An Emotional Connection Is Required For Great Sex After 50
If men and women over fifty want to enjoy the best sex imaginable they have to open their hearts to each other.
Foreplay Is Too Good To Rush
Foreplay wasn't important when seniors were young, but it's critical for performance and enjoyment today.
Older Guys Dating Younger Women Miss The Boat
Older guys who only date younger women are missing the best.
The perils of dating recently divorced men
Recently divorced men are the worst possible dates
When Is It Okay For Senior Daters To Talk About Sex
Senior dating is difficult. Bringing up sex early on may seem like a bad idea, but it isn't.
Love doesn't have a price tag
Love can't be purchased. It's not a commodity. Senior daters who don't get this will just spin their wheels trying to buy it.
Most Of Us Date A Type. When You Let It Go Dating Improves.
Most seniors get stuck in a dating rut dictated by typecasting their dates. Letting go of our type allows a river of great dates to flow into our lives.
Dating burnout doesn't have to be permanent
Every senior dater gets hit with date fatigue or burnout. But it can be overcome fairly easily.
Stay active online even if you're not dating much
It's understandable to want to give up when you're not getting many dates online. The only solution is to stay active and never quit.
Do You Have What You Seek In A Date?
It's okay to set the bar high when choosing dates as long as your bar is equally high
Online dating isn't just about luck.
Luck isn't the most important factor in senior online dating.
Your Online Profile Reflects Desire
Joining an online dating website is just the start. Anything less than terrific photos and a creative profile will fail.
Is Online Dating A Contest?
Online dating feels like a contest to lots of boomers, but few like the idea of competing to find love.
